Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.03. 52,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.29. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

