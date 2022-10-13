Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $2.97 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Evergy by 69.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 85.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of EVRG traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $56.92. 93,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

