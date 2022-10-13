Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $4.78 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $32.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $563.98. The stock had a trading volume of 63,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,402. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $526.94 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $650.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $776.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

