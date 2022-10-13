Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 12.8% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Boston Beer by 81.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Boston Beer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 74,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SAM traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $370.16. 9,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,406. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $547.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.99 and a 200 day moving average of $347.55.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.
