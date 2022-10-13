Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Amphenol by 64.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 75,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 184,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,785. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

