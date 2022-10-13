Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches Market Cap of $47.78 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $47.78 million and approximately $761,819.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00005485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.75 or 0.27098770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ampleforth has a current supply of 46,143,293.05634706 with 46,031,112.88317652 in circulation. The last known price of Ampleforth is 1.07238159 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $674,512.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ampleforth.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

