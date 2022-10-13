Ampleforth One Day Volume Reaches $674,212.00 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00005639 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $49.56 million and approximately $674,212.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ampleforth has a current supply of 46,143,293.05634706 with 46,031,112.88317652 in circulation. The last known price of Ampleforth is 1.10717544 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $465,823.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ampleforth.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

