Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.7% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,564,000 after acquiring an additional 103,120 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 968,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,680,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,428,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.29. 187,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.96 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.89.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

