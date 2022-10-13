Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $31.38

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 85.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

