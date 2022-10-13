Analysts Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) PT at $9.75

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $883.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 425,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 841.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 238,932 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

