Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT at $57.44

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $63.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 781,126 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,611,000 after acquiring an additional 325,221 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,341,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,566,000 after acquiring an additional 259,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading

