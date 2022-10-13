Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $44.00.

10/13/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00.

10/12/2022 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/5/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. 4,365,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

