Analyzing AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of AlloVir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and INmune Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir $170,000.00 4,937.81 -$171.96 million ($3.02) -2.99 INmune Bio $180,000.00 615.15 -$30.34 million ($1.87) -3.30

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AlloVir has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -91.15% -74.24% INmune Bio -9,233.15% -41.87% -33.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AlloVir and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00 INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

AlloVir presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.42%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 132.31%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Summary

AlloVir beats INmune Bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About INmune Bio

(Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.