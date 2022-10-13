AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $29.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.21 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $740.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 43.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,304,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AnaptysBio by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 197,786 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 86,711 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $22,259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

