ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $194.37

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $194.37 and last traded at $194.96, with a volume of 2425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

