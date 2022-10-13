Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,150 at Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,150.07.

OTCMKTS ANFGF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 1,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

