Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.55

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 4772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOUS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

