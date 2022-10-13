ApeCoin (APE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $147.01 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for about $4.60 or 0.00024114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $147.01 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ApeCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 306,875,000 in circulation. The last known price of ApeCoin is 4.66492434 USD and is down -7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $332,350,492.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://apecoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

