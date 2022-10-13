Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $944.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

