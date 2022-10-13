Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AGTC. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.24 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.39.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
