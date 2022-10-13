Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AGTC. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.24 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,524,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

