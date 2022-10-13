Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 100,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,561,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,556,000 after acquiring an additional 128,060 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

