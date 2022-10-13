Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.3 %

ARES stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,000 over the last 90 days. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,537,000 after purchasing an additional 430,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,642,000 after purchasing an additional 133,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

