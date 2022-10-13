ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) traded up 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 197,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 138,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

ARHT Media Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$32.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 million for the quarter.

ARHT Media Company Profile

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

See Also

