Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s current price.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aritzia in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.50.

Aritzia Stock Up 2.9 %

ATZ stock traded up C$1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$50.01. 845,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.59. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$31.67 and a twelve month high of C$60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.49.

About Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

