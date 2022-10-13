Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,491 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,806,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

