Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.11 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

