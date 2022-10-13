Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.80 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Corteva by 24.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 25.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.