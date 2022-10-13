Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.43 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 1.9 %

American International Group stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.