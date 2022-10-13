Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.59 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,282. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

