Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $115.20 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

