Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.22.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

