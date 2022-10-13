Arizona State Retirement System Sells 799 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in McKesson by 79.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $3,725,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $345.39 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $194.27 and a one year high of $375.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

