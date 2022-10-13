Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

NSC opened at $211.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.76 and a 200 day moving average of $242.57. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

