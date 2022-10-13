Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 166,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 42,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $126.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

