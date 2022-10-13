Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Trading Up 2.5 %
ARKR opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.