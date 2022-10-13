Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 2.5 %

ARKR opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ark Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

