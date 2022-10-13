ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $383,759.37 and $22,633.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “ARMOR (ARMOR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARMOR has a current supply of 750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARMOR is 0.00543451 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $20,025.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://armor.fi.”

