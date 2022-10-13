Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AITX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 6,235,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,991,676. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.