Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AITX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 6,235,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,991,676. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

