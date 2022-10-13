Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. Asana has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

