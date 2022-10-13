Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,555. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88.

