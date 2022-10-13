Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $21.03 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.6% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,493. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $191.65 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.20.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.