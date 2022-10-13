Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.54.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,231. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.49 and its 200 day moving average is $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

