Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 21,397 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,397 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.