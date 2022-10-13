Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 21,397 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,397 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.69. 31,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,923. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

