Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,444 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,815,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,148,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,285,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.4 %

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

