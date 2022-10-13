Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $10.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $520.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,402. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $526.94 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $650.91 and its 200-day moving average is $650.47.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $776.46.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

