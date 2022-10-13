Ashford Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 53,228 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ashford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EFA traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342,028. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.