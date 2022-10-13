Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Up 752.4% in September

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 752.4% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ashford Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 3,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. Equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

