Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $26,228.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,056.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 53,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1,422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 639,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

