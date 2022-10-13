Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 607,315 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,315 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $104,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $997,128,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $73,660,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 279,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,867. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.