Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Simon Property Group worth $64,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.56. 29,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

