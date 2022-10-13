Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,216 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 0.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Prologis worth $193,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 76,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,232. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.05 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.21.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

